Man pulled from car after south Shropshire crash

The smash happened in Smethcott, Church Stretton, at around 8am.

Fire crews helped pull the man from the wreckage, before paramedics tended to him. West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed he suffered no serious injuries, but was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8am we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Smethcott, Church Stretton .

"Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.