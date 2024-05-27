Burst pipe hits water customers in a rural Shropshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Severn Trent Water say that the pipe has burst on Broome Road and that people could be experiencing either poor pressure or no water supply.

Earlier this morning the company apologised to those experiencing poorer pressure or no water supply in the SY7 area of Bishops Castle.

"Our engineers are on the way who will assess the burst and start the repair as soon as possible. We are confident the repairs will be done by 12pm

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."

They said the incident page will be updated as they receive more information.