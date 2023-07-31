New elephant is turning heads at Bishop's Castle Town Hall

The stained glass elephant window at the town hall. Picture: Keith Whiddon

The window is at Bishop's Castle Town Hall and has been created by local artist Helen Robinson as part of a community project sponsored by the Bishop’s Castle Arts Festival.

Keith Whiddon, a spokesman for the March of the Elephants project, said it involved members of the local community helping to paint the panels. It has now been installed across a window in the Town Hall.

He said: "The wonderful panel has been installed across a window in the Town Hall so that sunlight lights it up and brings it to life."

The March of the Elephants project has seen many artworks placed across the town as part of a trail depicting the huge land animals.

The organisers are working with conservation organisations to help to save and protect both Indian and African elephants.

Elephants have a long association with Bishop's Castle and the project was inspired by the animals being depicted on the Clive of India family crest in Old Square that dates back to 1781.

More recently during the Second World War many circuses sent their elephants to be stabled in the town to avoid the blitz.

For more on March of the Elephants visit www.bishops-castle-march-of-the-elephants.org.uk/the-artworks/