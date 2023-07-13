Market town is in the mood for a weekend knees up

Flags and bunting are out in Bishop's Casle

This weekend marks the moment when 450 years ago the first Queen Elizabeth granted Bishop's Castle its charter to rule itself.

The town is now bedecked in flags and bunting, including some specially created for the event in the Tudor colours of red, white and green.

It even extends to the town’s planters in the same colour scheme.

Bishop's Castle summer logo

A spokesperson confirmed that a number of events are planned, including a play at SpArC theatre this evening (Thursday) showcasing some of the fascinating characters the town has spawned.

There will be a barbecue on Friday evening on the playing fields and a garden party in the Old Vicarage on Saturday afternoon.

The culmination of the celebrations will be a street fair on Sunday from 10am - 4pm, where Queen Elizabeth I herself will make the presentation of the charter to the Mayor.

An exhibition on the charter and its impact on the town’s history through the ages to the present day is running from Wednesday to Sunday at the Public Hall and features a more than full size facsimile of the original charter, as well as memories of the 1973 event that commemorated the 400th anniversary.