Bishop's Castle swimming pool shuts suddenly with 'issues in plant room' blamed

A swimming pool in south Shropshire has suddenly closed.

Picture: SpArC
Picture: SpArC

Bishop's Castle's SpArC leisure centre made the announcement on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

A leisure centre spokesperson said on Facebook that there are "issues" in the plant room.

The spokesman said: "Unfortunately, due to issues in the plant room we have made the decision to close the swimming pool with immediate effect.

"We have contacted the council’s swimming pool contractor and they are sending an engineer to site as soon as possible."

They added that at this stage "we can’t state how long the pool will remain closed but will be working to as short a closure as possible."

The leisure centre staff have apologised for any inconvenience.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council tweeted: "Due to issues in the plant room at SpArC in Bishop's Castle we've unfortunately had to close the swimming pool.

"We can’t say how long the pool will remain closed, but we're hoping for as short a closure as possible. We'll provide updates when we know more."

More to follow.

