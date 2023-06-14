Bishop's Castle swimming pool shuts suddenly with 'issues in plant room' blamed

Picture: SpArC

Bishop's Castle's SpArC leisure centre made the announcement on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

A leisure centre spokesperson said on Facebook that there are "issues" in the plant room.

The spokesman said: "Unfortunately, due to issues in the plant room we have made the decision to close the swimming pool with immediate effect.

"We have contacted the council’s swimming pool contractor and they are sending an engineer to site as soon as possible."

They added that at this stage "we can’t state how long the pool will remain closed but will be working to as short a closure as possible."

The leisure centre staff have apologised for any inconvenience.

