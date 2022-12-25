Restriction put in place to tackle Christmas Eve bird flu outbreak

Shropshire Council were notified overnight on Christmas eve of the outbreak of bird flu

Shropshire Council has set up protection surveillance zones to stop the spread of the disease which has seen a new outbreak between Bishop's Castle and Church Stretton.

The council's animal health team were notified overnight on Christmas Eve of the outbreak, and a three kilometre captive bird controlled zone has been put in place to monitor the situation.

Bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious viral illness that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can also affect humans.