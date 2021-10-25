Play which is 'love letter to NHS' coming to Bishop's Castle

Christina Cubbin and Sally Tonge on stage for JABS

JABS was scripted and directed by the county's own Chris Eldon Lee and features the experiences of singer and comedian Sally Tonge, who retrained as an NHS vaccinator during lockdown in 2020.

Her experiences of the vast variety of people that she had to jab during that time is recounted with all its variety of seriousness, silliness and sing-along songs.

The characters are made up but the experiences are not.

JABS is played largely for affectionate laughs, with a few gentle moments of poignancy, a smattering of new songs and a touch of audience participation.

It’s also a love letter to the NHS.

Sally plays herself whilst actors Christina Cubbin and Paul Wilkinson portray an assortment of 16 characters who appear in her pod for a few minutes each.

The play is on tour around the county and comes to SpArC Theatre, in Brampton Road, Bishops Castle, from 7.30pm on Thursday, November 4.