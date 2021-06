Emergency services are dealing with a live cable down in Ratlinghope. Photo: @SouthShropCops

People are being urged to avoid the area in Ratlinghope while police and fire crews make the area safe.

Officers from Bishop's Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team, part of West Mercia Police, are at the scene along with Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) crews from Bishop's Castle Fire Station.

A spokesman from the police said: "Bishop's Castle SNT, together with SFRS Bishop's Castle, are dealing with a live cable down at Ratlinghope.