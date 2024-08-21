Village pub on the market for less than £300,000 – take a look inside

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Roebuck Inn situated in the village of Brimfield near Ludlow has been listed for sale and features immense character dating back to the 17th century.

The Grade II listed building at the heart of the community offers excellent trade accommodation with three en-suite bedrooms and a separate restaurant.

The pub is currently closed and has hit the market for £295,000 with Sidney Phillips estate agents.

The Roebuck Inn, picture: Sidney Phillips

Trading area/bars

The Roebuck Inn's ground floor trading areas are arranged in three different rooms. The main bar is a two-section room with an antique brick wall and a feature fireplace, and also includes a brick arch over a cast iron solid fuel burner that has been installed. The counter from the central bar features a panelled frontage and the listing says that when the room has been 'fully furnished' it can cater for around 30 customers.

Inside the Roebuck Inn, picture: Sidney Phillips

The two-section lounge bar on split levels is carpeted and features a heavily beamed ceiling. The listing says the room is unfurnished, but can cater for up to 30 diners, and provides access to toilets.

Sitting area in the Roebuck Inn, picture: Sidney Phillips

Separate restaurant

The village pub's restaurant is approached from the inner hallway that also provides access to the two other bar areas. The restaurant is said to have a 'light and airy feel' with a quarry tiled floor throughout and double-door access into a second restaurant area that has previously operated as a café.

The restaurant area also provides double door access onto the front enclosed trade garden.

How the Roebuck Inn in Brimfield near Ludlow looked when the Shropshire Star visited nearly 20 years ago, picture: James Watkins

Kitchens

The Roebuck's catering kitchens are located to the rear of the pub 'providing space for a large catering operation'. The listing says the kitchens are also currently unfurnished, but are split into three sections and have a fitted extraction canopy and a 'walk-in' coldroom.

Letting accommodation

The Roebuck's letting accommodation is accessed by an independent staircase, and the three en-suite letting bedrooms are said to be partially furnished.

Bedroom one is a twin/king size room with coffee making facilities, a television and en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom is a double size with an en-suite shower room while the third bedroom is also a twin/king size room with an en-suite shower room.

Accommodation in the village pub, picture: Sidney Phillips

Owner's accommodation

The owner's suite is accessed via a different staircase to the letting accommodation and consists of a large living room with a fire place, a kitche area, a bathroom, and four double sized rooms that serve as bedrooms. However, one of these rooms can only be accessed by another.

Part of the accommodation, picture: Sidney Phillips

Gardens and car park

The pub features a front enclosed garden with an astro turf base that can be accessed via the restaurant area though double doors. The listing says that when it has been fully furnished, this area can provide seating for 40 or more customers.

There is also a trade courtyard that can be accessed from the inner hallway, and the pub offers a gravelled car park to the side of the property with space for eight vehicles.