Former treasurer admits fraud and stealing £10,000 from Shropshire Scouts

A former district treasurer of Shropshire's Scouting movement has admitted fraud and stealing £10,000 from the organisation.

By Richard Williams
Shrewsbury Crown Court

Gavin Henry Real, aged 40, of Oxford Road, Ipswich, Suffolk appeared before Circuit Judge Laura Hobson at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

After confirming his name and address, Real pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud by abuse of position and one charge of theft committed against Shropshire Scouts.

