Border road closure for 'police incident'

West Mercia Police posted on Tuesday evening that the road has been closed on the A489 near junction with B4385 near Church Stoke.

A spokesperson said: "Please be aware that due to a police incident, there is a road closure on A489 near Brompton Hall, Pentreheyling, Shropshire.

"This may cause increased traffic in the area.

"Please find an alternate route.

"Updates to follow."