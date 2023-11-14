Historic Shropshire pub hits the market for £725,000

When the Feathers Inn in Brockton near Much Wenlock called its last orders over the summer, chef turned pub owner George Cavendish said he was "overwhelmed" by the response.

The young chef turned around the fortunes of the pub, creating a popular food-orientated venue on the borders of the Shropshire Hills.

George said on Facebook in July: "Together with the amazing team that works here, I have made every effort to make this wonderful pub a success and I feel we have achieved this.

"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control we have no choice but to hand back the keys."

Now, for £725,000, the inn's new owners have the chance to write a new chapter in the history of this 17th-century property.

The stunning Grade II listed property is fully stocked with character features, including exposed bricks, beams and fireplaces.

Upstairs, seven individual en-suite rooms are ready to let.

The pub boasts two separate outdoor seating areas and a large car park.

The Feathers Inn is being marketed by Sidney Phillips Limited, and is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/136488008