Magnificent former school house goes on the market for a cool million pounds plus

The former schoolhouse

The stunning property at Munslow, Craven Arms is believed to date back to 1658.

Estate Agent, Knight Frank, has a guide price of £1,100,000 for prospective buyers.

It says the Grade 2 listed property has been transformed into a superb home of great character and elegance that provides excellent reception, entertaining spaces and superb bedroom suites.

One of the impressive rooms

"The drawing room has a double height ceiling and a wood burning stove set into the stone fireplace. Above this is the galleried landing," a spokesperson said.

"The principal bedroom suite is arranged over two floors with a magnificent bath and dressing room on the ground floor with impressive staircase rising to the large main bedroom."

An oppulent bathroom

In all the property has five/six bedrooms, three reception rooms and four/five bathrooms.

There is also both stand alone and annexed secondary accommodation which the agent says would be perfect for holiday lets.

Knight Frank continues: "The house is set back from the road and accessed via a driveway from the lane with electric gates providing access. The gardens have been laid out with great thought and many wonderful areas for entertaining including a large terrace with exterior garden room that is to the side of the house.

"The lawns lead up to the raised decking with canopy over to the rear from where wonderful views towards the surrounding hills can be enjoyed.

"Within the garden is a freestanding shepherd hut and greenhouse which are available by separate negotiation. The shepherd hut is used by the owners as a home office."