Trio arrested on suspicion of murder after reports of man falling into Hereford river

Victoria Bridge, Hereford

Police received a call just after midnight on Saturday from a caller who said his friend, a man in his 20s, had fallen down the embankment into the river.

Search-trained officers, along with the police helicopter and blue light colleagues from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were all immediately deployed to the area to search for the missing man. He has not yet been found.

West Mercia Police said that following enquiries by officers it is now believed that the missing man was involved in an altercation prior to the incident.

Officers said the missing man’s family have been made aware of this development.

A scene guard remains in place along the river and searches are likely to continue for some time with specialist support.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “Teams have continued to search the river today but unfortunately have so far been unable to find the missing man. Our enquiries are still in the initial stages, however, following new information that the missing man was involved in an altercation, we have now arrested three men on suspicion of murder. They are currently in police custody while our enquiries continue into the circumstances leading up to the time the man is believed to have entered the river.

“If anyone has any information that could help with our enquiries, we urge them to get in contact with us as the information they provide could be crucial in piecing together what happened in this tragic incident.”