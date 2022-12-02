Councillors dealing with 12 cases of black mould in town warn it is 'tip of the iceberg'

Mould in homes

The councillors say a dozen homes appear to be affected but that they are impressed by the response from the landlord.

Remedial work has already been scheduled for one property before Christmas.

Independent county Councillor Andy Boddington said there had been reports of significant black mould in 12 housing association properties with reports still coming in.

"In two cases, there was a significant risk to infants, including a newborn." he said.

"Specialist contractors retained by the housing association have already assessed one property and remedial work is scheduled before Christmas. The other property is due to be assessed in the next couple of days.

"We have been very impressed by the seriousness and urgency with which the housing association is taking this issue."

He said the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from mould in Rochdale has heightened concerns.

"Tenants have always known that black mould is dangerous to health but housing associations and councils have too often blamed the issue onto tenants or failed to make it a priority.

"Recently I got a message from a young woman with a two-year-old in a social property built around 1990. Her son had been seriously ill and in hospital with bronchial issues. She had been complaining to the housing managers about black mould for a long while. This case is proving to be the tip of the iceberg.

"In life, there are trigger points when those suffering, those who are meant to alleviate suffering and the politicians overseeing suffering suddenly get a wakeup call.

"The wakeup call on social housing was when a coroner ruled the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale in 2020 was linked to black mould.

"There are an estimated 120,000 households living in social housing in England with problems with condensation and mould, three times the proportion of privately owned homes. Around 176,000 private renting households are also living with mould.

"Tenants have been worried for years but the issue has largely been on the back burner for many housing associations and councils.

"Despite the Government’s boasts, there has been a chronic underinvestment in social and council housing. So much has been sold without replacement.