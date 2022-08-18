Bob the pop up cop. Picture: West Mercia Police

From a distance 'Bob' the cut out copper looks life-like with high-vis clothing, and seems to be holding a hand-held speed camera.

But close up Bob is clearly a life-sized cut out.

PCSOs Darren Barnett and Dave Baron, local Councillor for Munslow Nigel Dobson and Sergeant Damien Kelly with Bob the pop up cop

Bob is a new recruit from West Mercia Police who is one of two is being trialled in the Munslow area. He is being used alongside high-visibility patrols and speed enforcement activity.

They are meant to act as a reminder to motorists to think about their speed, and encourage them to drive in a responsible manner.

Already used elsewhere across the UK, pop-up cops are not used in place of genuine officers, but aim to complement existing policing activity and can be deployed to areas where speeding has been reported as an issue and in response to local community concerns.

Bob was launched last week on the B4368 in Munslow, where speed data collected earlier this year highlighted a speed compliance issue with 15 per cent of vehicles travelling above 37mph.

Speed enforcement activity has already taken place numerous times since by speed enforcement officers within the Road Safety Team and by the Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Sergeant Damien Kelly, from West Mercia Police, who is managing the trial said: “Keeping communities safe is one of our organisational priorities and pop up cops are simply an additional tool we can use alongside our partners to respond to community concerns about speeding.

“The idea initially came from one of our own officers who saw a pop up cop being used in Scotland while he was on holiday.

"At first glance, Bob does make you check your speed which is a positive reminder about road safety in itself.

"We appreciate that motorists will quickly realise that Bob is a cut-out, which is why we will be using him smartly and efficiently alongside other speed prevention activity.

“We hope that the use of Bob, as well as our regular speed enforcement activity, will encourage drivers travelling in south Shropshire to change their behaviour and drive at a lower, safer speed. This will help to improve the quality of life for people living in the area and improve the safety of the road for all those who use them.”