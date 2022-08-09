Shropshire crews battling huge scrap fire at commercial yard

Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to tackle a huge fire at a commercial yard

Flames and smoke from the fire at Five Turnings, between Clun and Knighton, could be seen for miles.

The blaze broke at just before 9pm on Monday and it was still not under control on Tuesday morning (8am) .

Images posted by Clun Fire Station show the extent of the blaze.

Fire crews from across Shropshire mid Wales and Hereford and Worcester, have been part of the huge emergency operation at J Tranter scrap metals.

Responding to 999 calls Clun firefighters said: "En route to the incident, large smoke plumes could be seen from several miles away. "

"Fire crews worked swiftly with the help of the occupiers to tackle the blaze and stop it spreading further to the surrounding area and buildings.

"This incident required the assistance of our colleagues from across the county, plus firefighters from over the border in Mid and West Wales and Hereford and Worcester."

Scrapyard blaze photo: Oswestry Fire Station

Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

Residents were advised to keep their windows closed and local roads were closed.

At the height of the firefighting operation eight fire crews were on site with others arriving to take over from colleagues.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that its Environmental Protection Unit was brought in to help prevent local water courses and land being polluted.

Specialist Hazardous Materials officers were also in attendance and water carriers were used to ferry water to the site.

Scrapyard blaze photo: Oswestry Fire Station

The firefighting operation photo: Oswestry Fire Station