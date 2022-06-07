Ludlow MP Philip Dunne voted against Prime Minister and says issue is not over

Philip Dunne MP

Mr Dunne, MP for Ludlow, told the Shropshire Star he had taken the decision to vote against Mr Johnson after colleagues pushed for the vote – and said he did not believe the issue was settled despite the Prime Minister winning by 211 votes to 148.

Mr Dunne's fellow Conservative, Mark Pritchard, who represents the Wrekin, had said he voted in support of the Prime Minister, while Shrewsbury & Atcham Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski has not commented on his vote – but could be seen banging the table as the result was announced by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, which administers the vote.

Telford MP Lucy Allan has not yet commented on the issue, but Montgomeryshire's Craig Williams said he had supported the Prime Minister.

However, former Tory leader, William Hague, who lives near Welshpool, called on Mr Johnson to step down.

Speaking to BBC Radio Shropshire, Mr Dunne had said he had not wanted the ballot to take place – but had decided to vote against Mr Johnson when pressed into a decision.

He said: "I had not wanted a vote to happen this time because I thought he was likely to win it. He did win it, he won it only just, only 32 MPs needed to vote a different way for him to have lost and for there to have been a leadership contest.

"I don't personally think the vote should have happened until after the current by-elections which are in progress, but the vote came, I decided - I have not made a statement about it before - but decided it was time to have a contest."

Mr Dunne had previously voiced concerns about Mr Johnson's leadership in the wake of the Partygate scandal, but had not gone as far as to call for him to step down.

He said: "What changed my mind was we had a vote and therefore I had to make up my mind.

"I thought it would have been better to have had such a vote in the light of the by-election rather than ahead of them but given that the vote was coming I took the view it would be better to try to provide the opportunity for integrity, for a new vision for the party, for a new degree of competence at the heart of government, and I felt that is what we should have had the opportunity to create, and it's not going to happen for now but we will have to see what happens in coming weeks and months, I think this is not over."

Asked if Mr Johnson could continue in the role the Ludlow MP said: "I think he could survive it. He's certainly shown his determination to survive ups and downs before but I think it will depend on events over the coming months.

"He has got some very difficult challenges ahead. I mentioned the by-elections, he's got this privileges committee investigation by parliamentarians into the issue that's triggered this, we have got some very difficult conditions ahead through the economy, we have got challenges with the Northern Irish protocol to resolve, there's some very choppy waters ahead and it is going to be very difficult to navigate."

Mr Dunne said he believed most people had not expected the scale of the rebellion.

He said: "I think it surprised everyone actually. Most people were feeling there were probably about 100 people who would vote against the prime minister but 150 was a surprise."

Writing in The Times, Lord Hague said: "While Johnson has survived the night, the damage done to his premiership is severe."