Inquest opens after man killed in Shropshire village crash

The approach to Chirbury. Pic: Google

John Charles Mark Pennell, 37, died at the scene of the crash near the junction of the A490 and B4386 in Chirbury on September 4.

Mr Pennell, from Kingstanding, Birmingham, was travelling in a Ford Kuga when the crash happened at around 11.30pm.

Police found the car on its side with Mr Pennell inside. Nothing could be done to save him.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to January 6 next year.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or others with footage of the incident to submit details on the force's website quoting reference 0720_I_03092021.

After the crash happened, a spokesperson for West Mercia Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, we discovered one man, the driver.

"Unfortunately it immediately became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

An ambulance, a paramedic officer, and a community first responder from West Mercia were joined at the scene by another ambulance, from Welsh Ambulance Service.