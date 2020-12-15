Wildlife trust launches campaign to buy land at Stiperstones beauty spot

A view from the Stiperstones

The trust is raising money so it can buy 12 acres of little fields on The Stiperstones above Tankerville, Pennerley.

The restoration and protection of natural habitats on The Stiperstones is one of the trust’s most cherished projects, which began with the 'back to purple' heathland recovery scheme more than 20 years ago.

John Hughes, development manager at the trust said: “Much has been achieved during this period and now we have an opportunity to ensure the protection of another delightful piece of land."

The land has been put up for sale by a local landowner, who is very keen that it should continue to be managed to conserve its character and wildlife.

It lies within the National Nature Reserve, below the Devil’s Chair, with views west over Hope Valley and north to Perkins Beach – a Stiperstones landmark.

Mr Hughes added: “We would really appreciate every donation – there are currently very few grant funding opportunities for land purchase – so we are relying completely on the generosity of our supporters.

"It is a place of great charm, with much to explore and wonder at – and it is an integral part of The Stiperstones landscape.”