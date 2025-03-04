Giant airships are back - Bridgnorth aviation company places £40 million order for pioneering new eco-friendly aircraft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Straightline Aviation has ordered a fleet of pioneering new eco-friendly 'hybrid' airships which it says will create an "unprecedented" ability to deliver goods to hard-to-reach locations across the globe.

The company, which is based in Bridgnorth, says the order is a major milestone - with delivery of the first "Z1" hybrid airship expected in 2028 and initial flights planned for humanitarian and remote cargo missions in Brazil, Alaska and northern Canada.

Bridgnorth firm Straightline Aviation have placed a $50m (£40m) order for new hybrid airships (Straightline Aviation)

The firm says it's poised to be the lead operator for a fleet of what it describes as "next generation" airships, which use patented new technology to allow the aircraft to take off and land on a wider range of locations, and allow it be moved while on the ground.

The pioneering new designs have been built by American aerospace and defence firm AT2 Aerospace, a spinoff of American defence group Lockheed Martin.



“This is a defining moment for Straightline Aviation and the global logistics industry," said Mark Dorey, CEO of Straightline Aviation.

"The Z1 is a game-changer, offering a flexible, cost-efficient, sustainable solution for delivering goods and services to remote communities where traditional transport is impractical or environmentally disruptive. The Z1 has multiple applications across numerous regions of the world, including cargo delivery, oil, gas and mining operations support and, crucially, the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"Our partnership with AT² Aerospace combines unrivalled airship operations experience with extensive technical expertise and ensures we are at the forefront of this new era of aviation.”

Straightline Aviation's new Z1 airships are set to start operations in 2028

California-based AT2 Aerospace, a company set up by American defence company Lockheed Martin, say the the Z1 hybrid airship is designed for low-emission, long-range operations and is intended to be used in cargo transport, humanitarian aid missions and disaster relief in hard-to-reach locations worldwide.

Mike Kendrick of Straightline Aviation

Straightline Aviation founder Mike Kendrick, a former co-founder of the Virgin Airship and Balloon Company alongside Sir Richard Branson, said the new aircraft would play an important role in making deliveries to remote communities across the world.

“The Z1 hybrid airship is the culmination of years of innovation, and our team’s expertise ensures we can maximise its potential to meet our clients’ needs," added Mr Kendrick.

"Whether it’s remote logistics or humanitarian aid, this aircraft gives us an unprecedented capability to operate in areas where traditional aviation simply cannot."