Slow down before you kill someone

SHREWS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/09/21 .Priory School pupil Joe Warren, aged 14, from Shrewsbury got hit by a car when riding home on his bike. He had to be taken to hospital in Birmingham after the trauma. He suffered nasty damage to his leg, which is in a cast. .His mum Angela is calling on drivers to kill their speed and for more measures to make it safer for kids. There have been several incidents of kids from Priory and Meole getting hit..Joe is pictured with his mum Angela..

Mum Angela Warren, aged 43, had the shock of a neighbour knocking on her door to tell her that Joe, 14, was lying in the road after a collision 20 seconds from their home in St Anthony's Road, Radbrook, in Shrewsbury.

"I ran and left the door wide open, not knowing what I would see," said Angela recalling the horror she felt of the incident last Friday (Sept 17). "Joe was lying in Bank Farm Road and his bike was damaged beyond repair.

"Joe managed to crawl off the road and people were around him. The driver stopped and gave his details."

Joe was taken to a children's hospital in Birmingham where he stayed for a couple of hours as his leg was put in plaster. Luckily an X-ray revealed that he had no broken bones and any damage should be fixed in a few weeks, says his mum.

As well as Priory School which Joe attends there are a number of other schools in the area and Angela wants to see action to enforce speed limits, and even lower them to 20mph.

"We definitely need speed cameras here, something to enforce the limits because it is too easy to put your foot down," she said. "There was another incident in the area this morning."

She added: "Drivers need to remember that speed does injure people and I don't want it to happen to anybody else."

She added that she wouldn't put the entire blame on drivers because "children need to understand that cars are hard".

And she added that even though Joe wears a bike helmet, too many others do not. And she wants that message pushed home, too.