Plans lodged for two more 'eyesore' 20m phone masts in Shrewsbury

Residents protested after the Robertson Way 5G mast was put up

Proposals have been put forward for 20-metre masts in Shrewsbury at Meadow Farm Drive in Sundorne and Stanley Lane, Meole Brace.

It comes after a mast was put up in Robertston Way, Shrewsbury – sparking fury among local residents in Eden Close, Underdale. A planning application has also been lodged for a mast in Tilstock Crescent, Sutton Farm, raising objections over its proximity to houses and shops.

Residents in Eden Close described the mast installed as “an eyesore”, and alleged underhanded tactics and a lack of consultation with residents. Councillor Rosemary Dartnall said she believed the Sutton Farm mast would be “intrusive”.

A covering letter on the Sundorne application says: “Mobile telecoms networks are now ubiquitous throughout the UK. It is an expectation that an individual can connect and use their mobile phone whenever and wherever they are. With the advent of new technology, under the banner of 5G, further advances are proposed and central Government has seen the telecoms industry, and in particular 5G, to be at the forefront of economic development.

“This site will enable 5G coverage to be provided to this area of Sundorne. The Government recognises that widespread coverage of mobile connectivity is essential for people and businesses. That is why the Government is committed to extending mobile geographical coverage further across the UK, with continuous mobile connectivity provided to all major roads and to being a world leader in 5G. This will allow everyone in the country to benefit from the economic advantages of widespread mobile coverage.”

A document on the Stanley Lane application says: “H3G (Three) is committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services. In these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling e-commerce and facilitating the increased need and demand for working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities.

“The pre-consultation invited comments within a two-week period and while the merits of high speed telecommunications are generally recognised; pre-application has identified the need to carefully consider the risk of increased visual amenity to adjoining residential properties through the siting of telecommunications infrastructure within urban settings.”

The Sundorne planning application can be viewed at bit.ly/42aEegk