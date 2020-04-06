'They're putting everyone at risk': Shrewsbury residents told to grow up after 'street party'

In a video filmed in the Harlescott Grange area and streamed live on Facebook people can be seen shouting, swearing, disobeying police and dancing to Abba on Sunday evening.

The live video was deleted but then reposted and watched more than 15,000 times in less than 24 hours, leading to a barrage of comments from people frustrated at the apparent lack of social distancing and use of police resources during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harlescott councillor Ioan Jones said: "I totally condemn that type of action altogether. People are supposed to be staying at home to save lives. These people are putting everybody's lives at risk.

"If they want to kill themselves, that's up to them. But they should think about other people.

"We had this kind of problem on Bonfire Night. The fire brigade arrive and they get abused, the police get abused when they're just trying to do their job.

"Harlescott has 99 per cent a wonderful community. But there is one or two per cent that have absolutely no respect for authority. They need to grow up."

In the video, several police officers could be seen urging people to return home and quieten down but were ignored or criticised by several residents including the woman behind the camera who ran up the road shouting "it's kicking off" before going to film a disturbance at another house.

Councillor Jones said he believes a major problem is people in their late teens and early 20s taking young teenagers under their wing, who then themselves misbehave.

He added: "Until the big stick of authority is used against them, they will continue. They think they rule the roost."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.