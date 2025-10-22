Bosses share update on pub near Shrewsbury that was partly destroyed in dramatic lorry crash last year

The Three Fishes Inn, off the A49 in Bayston Hill, was seriously damaged in the crash in November 2024.

A neighbouring house and Chinese takeaway were also struck, with firefighters taking an hour to cut the lorry driver free before he was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The lorry driver had to be cut free after the vehicle ploughed into the buildings. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

The Hong Kong City takeaway was also damaged in the collision. Picture: LDRS

For weeks, three-way temporary traffic lights were in place on the A49 near the damaged buildings, causing severe congestion.

Little work has taken place at the Three Fishes Inn after it was hit by a lorry in November 2024. Picture: LDRS

In March, Black Country Ales, which owns the pub, gained planning permission to reinstate the left side of the pub, as well as having a new smoking shelter. There will also be extensions to the rear of the property.

Little work has taken place at the Three Fishes Inn after it was hit by a lorry in November 2024. Picture: LDRS

Bayston Hill Parish Council supported the application, saying it hoped “this valued local business” could reopen soon.

However, severe damage can still be seen on the side of the pub, with metal fencing surrounding the building.

Graham Manwaring, managing director at Black Country Traditional Inns, said: “We are still in consultation with the insurers on this having made little progress over the nearly 12 months since the incident happened.

“We have submitted plans that have been approved to rebuild and extend the pub, however until we can get to a point where we have a resolution from the insurers and loss adjustors, we must continue to wait.

“We appreciate this is highly inconvenient for the residents of Bayston Hill, our customers and neighbours; however, we are endeavouring to move this matter forward and hoping for some answers shortly.”