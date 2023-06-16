Public enquiry to be held over enforcement notice

Mr Philip John Roberts is appealing against the notice that alleges: that without planning permission there was a change of use from residential to a mixed use for residential and motor vehicle repair and maintenance on land at Brickfield Cottage, Edgebold.
Also the Refusal of Application for a Certificate of Lawful Development and use of land at Brickfield Cottage, Edgebold as a car repair/maintenance business having been carried out on
site for well in excess of ten years including the parking and storage of cars.
An Inspector appointed by the Secretary of State will attend the Public Inquiry at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on June 27.