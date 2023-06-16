Public enquiry to be held over enforcement notice

Mr Philip John Roberts is appealing against the notice that alleges: that without planning permission there was a change of use from residential to a mixed use for residential and motor vehicle repair and maintenance on land at Brickfield Cottage, Edgebold.

Also the Refusal of Application for a Certificate of Lawful Development and use of land at Brickfield Cottage, Edgebold as a car repair/maintenance business having been carried out on

site for well in excess of ten years including the parking and storage of cars.