Public enquiry to be held over enforcement notice

By Sue AustinBayston HillPublished:

A public inquiry is to be held to hear an appeal against an enforcement notice served by Shropshire Council.

Public enquiry to be held over enforcement notice

Mr Philip John Roberts is appealing against the notice that alleges: that without planning permission there was a change of use from residential to a mixed use for residential and motor vehicle repair and maintenance on land at Brickfield Cottage, Edgebold.

Also the Refusal of Application for a Certificate of Lawful Development and use of land at Brickfield Cottage, Edgebold as a car repair/maintenance business having been carried out on

site for well in excess of ten years including the parking and storage of cars.

An Inspector appointed by the Secretary of State will attend the Public Inquiry at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on June 27.

Bayston Hill
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News