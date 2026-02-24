The request, in relation to the town's former Riverside Centre, is part of the ongoing Riverside Remembered project, which comes ahead of a special exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery in January 2027.

In the latest call for submissions, the project leaders have asked for memories of the day Coronation Street’s Reg Holdsworth came to town.

In 1993 the Riverside Centre celebrated its refurbishment and new link to Pride Hill with a high-profile reopening, led by actor Ken Morley, best known for playing Reg in Coronation Street.

Ken Morley of Coronation Street captured by the Shropshire Star on a visit to Riverside in 1993

During his visit to Shrewsbury, Mr Morley took part in a supermarket sweep at Kwik Save, signed autographs for shoppers and officially cut the ribbon to reopen the centre.

The event concluded with the release of 3,000 balloons from the roof.

As volunteers continue to gather memories from the archives for the Riverside Remembered project, the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership (SBTPP) is encouraging more people to share their stories, photographs and videos connected to the Riverside Centre.

The project aims to capture the social history of the shopping centre: from major moments such as the 1993 reopening to everyday memories of favourite shops, Saturday jobs and meeting friends.

Contributions will help shape a public exhibition celebrating the Riverside Centre’s place in Shrewsbury’s recent history.

Councillor Rob Wilson, portfolio holder for economic growth at Shropshire Council, said: “We’ve already received some wonderful submissions, but we know there are many more stories out there.

"The Riverside Centre was part of daily life for generations of people in Shrewsbury.

"Whether it’s a photograph from the reopening, memories of working in one of the shops, or simply recollections of time spent there with family and friends, we would encourage people to share them before they are lost."

Residents can submit their memories via the Riverside Remembered portal. There are also opportunities to join the volunteer archive research effort or attend one-off reminiscence groups to discuss and share memories in a relaxed, social environment.

Submissions will remain open in the lead-up to the 2027 exhibition.