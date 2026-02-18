Warning from firefighters after discarded cigarette sparked Shrewsbury bin fire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to High Street in Shrewsbury at around 10.30am on Wednesday (February 18) following reports of a fire.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter



Upon arrival, the team found the incident involved a waste bin and a small fire that was caused by a discarded cigarette.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews from Shrewsbury attended a fire in a waste bin on High Street.

Shrewsbury Fire Station

"The small fire was caused by a discarded cigarette, crews used buckets of water to extinguish the fire.

"Putting cigarettes in the bin is always better than leaving them on the floor, but please remember to check cigarettes are fully extinguished before throwing them in waste bins."