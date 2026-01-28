Shropshire Council said that contractors have been carrying out the urgent work on the walls next to the castle and the railway station.

The concerns centre on the stones at the top of the walls - known as crenellations.

The council said that the work is expected to be complete by February 6, but that it has paused while heritage guardians approve the work as acceptable.

Work taking place at Shrewsbury Castle. Picture: Shropshire Council

A spokesman for the council said: "We’re currently carrying out urgent repairs to the castle walls adjacent to Shrewsbury Castle and the railway station.

"Our contractor has successfully completed the removal of fragile or loose crenellation material and has dismantled one of the immediately dangerous sections.

Work taking place at Shrewsbury Castle. Picture: Shropshire Council

"Progress is well underway to dismantle the remaining unsafe crenellations, and this is expected to be complete by February 6.

"Recent adverse weather conditions have caused a noticeable increase in debris from some of the previously stable crenellations and lower wall.

"Some work has had to pause whilst we wait for Historic England to confirm if they're happy with our proposed measures to contain these fragments, to ensure the safety of the public.

"Once approved, we will proceed with these safety measures with an aim to reopen the footpath as soon as possible.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work diligently to preserve and protect this historic site, whilst maintaining public safety."