Nesting birds lead to fire crews being called to Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Petton in Burlton on Sunday night at around 6.30pm following reports of a house fire.

After sending two fire engines from Baschurch and Ellesmere, the fire crew discovered the incident had been caused by a birds nest.

A spokesperson said: "A fire involving flue of boiler believed to be caused by a birds nest".

The incident was declared over at 6.50pm.