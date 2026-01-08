Shrewsbury MP vows to improve town bowling club's flood defences

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley has said the Old Shrewsbury Bowling Club was "a huge benefit to the community" hosting alongside its crown green competitions a range of social events from coffee mornings to quiz nights.

But the club is also prone to flooding whenever the River Severn bursts its banks, and this has prompted the MP to pledge her support to help secure better flood alleviation to protect the site following a visit to the club.

Mrs Buckley said: “I was thoroughly impressed when I visited the Old Shrewsbury Bowling Club just off Town Walls. What a beautiful setting with lovely views on to the river and across to the cathedral.

“But it’s much more than a bowling club. In addition to being home to crown green bowling competitions, it hosts groups such as the U3A [University of the Third Age], providing wonderful community get-togethers which of course helps to reduce loneliness too.

Julia Buckley with club members

“It also runs events such as coffee mornings, horse-racing nights and quiz nights. I think the club is a huge benefit to the community.

“Unfortunately, with it being right next to the river, it is of course prone to flooding. And I will certainly be doing everything I can to help alleviate flooding in this area.”

The club’s honorary treasurer John Major said: “The essence of the club is that we are a crown green bowling club that hosts formal inter-club competitions, but we go a bit further than that, I suppose, and we have three sessions a week of social bowling for those who just like playing just for fun. This brings together 30 or so people for each session.

“One of our social bowling groups involves the U3A. It was an idea to open up the club to this very broad organisation, giving them a designated session.

“And then there’s all the social events we host as well, for members and their friends."

Mr Major added: “Sadly of course, with us being so close to the river, we’re the first place to flood whenever the river comes up. It was good to see that Julia is genuinely concerned about this and wants to help.”

The MP added: “This thriving club, which is almost 150 years old, welcomes new members so I would certainly urge people to get in touch if they’re interested. And the beautiful club house – which can hold up to around 80 people – is also available for hire as a venue for events with its own licensed bar.”

More details on the club are available on its website https://www.oldshrewsburybowlingclub.co.uk/.