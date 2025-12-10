Shrewsbury's fallen Christmas tree is back in place - 24 hours after being felled by Storm Bram

The giant festive fir, which stood at the top of The Quarry, near to the war memorial, came crashing down in Tuesday's strong winds.

But, Shrewsbury Town Council has today sprung into action putting the tree back in place - with lights shining.

The tree is now back in place - albeit a few feet shorter. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

The incident does mean the tree is a few feet shorter than yesterday, but the festive spirit has been revived in the town's popular park.

The tree as seen from above St Chad's. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

Writing on social media the town council said: "We’re pleased to share that the Christmas tree in The Quarry is now back in place!

The fallen Christmas tree in The Quarry. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

"A big thank you to our Operations Team and to Potters Electrical for their swift work in reinstating the tree and replacing the lights."