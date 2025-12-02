Safety fears force emergency closure of footpath in Shrewsbury

The Dana footpath, which is adjacent to Shrewsbury Castle and the town's railway station, has been shut after concerns were raised about sections of the castle wall.

Shropshire Council’s building control team has imposed emergency measures to close the route until repairs can be carried out. Limited access is being maintained for certain residents in emergency circumstances.

The council said the path will remain closed until further notice. West Mercia Police have been asked to monitor the area to help prevent any potential public disorder, as the site has previously been identified as a "hotspot" for anti-social behaviour.

David Walker, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning, said: "We have serious safety concerns about some of the crenellations - or battlements - on the castle and have therefore fenced off the Dana path to help protect the public.

"The path is owned by the Cove Group as part of the prison estate but the council’s priority is to restrict access to the area for safety reasons, until we can carry out the necessary repairs.

"Given the Castle’s grade I listed status, the remedial repair works necessitate careful planning and execution. We’re working collaboratively with Historic England and approved contractors to conduct further assessments and coordinate the ongoing repair efforts."