Shrewsbury's resident beavers Beryl and Bertie make history with species' first birth in Shropshire in 400 years

The Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Shrewsbury Town Council confirmed the arrival of the kit at the Old River Bed nature reserve after camera traps captured footage of the young beaver alongside its parents, Beryl and Bertie.

The pair were released at the site in February as part of a five-year trial to reintroduce the species and assess the impact of beavers on an existing wetland habitat.

The birth marks a major milestone for the Shropshire Beaver Project and the wider return of beavers to Britain, where they were hunted to extinction in the 16th century.

The Old River Bed, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) owned by Shrewsbury Town Council, has already seen significant changes since Beryl and Bertie settled in earlier this year.

Known as "ecosystem engineers", the pair have been busy transforming the 8.5-hectare wetland, creating small dams, rebuilding riverbanks and helping restore the natural movement of water.

Early signs also suggest a rise in biodiversity, with increased insect activity, healthier wetland vegetation and more amphibians recorded within the enclosure.

Tom Freeland, head of nature reserves at the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said: "We’re delighted that Beryl and Bertie have been able to raise a kit in their first year at the Old River Bed.

"It’s testament to the hard work carried out by the partners in setting up the enclosure in ideal beaver habitat, and to the consideration of visitors and local residents who have quietly welcomed the beavers and made them feel at home.

"We look forward to monitoring what happens next as the whole family get to work on the trees and waterways of this amazing site."

Jim Goldsmith, countryside and greenspace manager at Shrewsbury Town Council, added: "We are proud to welcome the first beaver kit born in Shropshire. There has been a lot of hard work, patience and partnership behind this project.

"Seeing Beryl and Bertie settle in so successfully and now raise a kit shows just how powerful nature can be when we create the right conditions."

Beavers were hunted to extinction in Britain during the 16th century for their fur, meat and scent glands. Today’s announcement marks a significant step in restoring a once-lost species to Shropshire.

Alicia Leow-Dyke, Welsh beaver project officer at the North Wales Wildlife Trust, said: "It is incredibly exciting to see the very first beaver kit born at the Old River Bed.

"It has been a privilege working on this project and we look forward to seeing the kit grow and helping out with managing the habitat at the Old River Bed."

The project has been supported by a range of funders, including Severn Trent Water, Veolia Environmental Trust, the Potter Group via the Landfill Communities Fund, Beaver Bridges and the John Ellerman Foundation, alongside experts from the Welsh Beaver Project and Beaver Trust.

Visitors to the reserve are being asked to keep noise to a minimum and ensure dogs are kept on a lead to avoid disturbing the beaver family.