Pensioner in his 80s dies after being hit by car in Shrewsbury as police appeal for witnesses

Officers said they are appealing for witnesses after the serious collision on Whitchurch Road.

West Mercia Police said the collision occurred at around 12.30pm and involved a pedestrian and an Audi TT car.

The pedestrian a man in his eighties, was air-lifted to hospital after sustaining serious, potentially life-threatening and life-changing injuries.

Police have now confirmed the man has died.

A spokesperson said: "Sadly, the man involved in the collision has now passed away. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones.

"Officers will be continuing to appeal for information and witnesses in relation to the collision."

Officers had taped off a section of Whitchurch Road, from the Heathgates Pub towards Morrisons, earlier on Saturday.

The pedestrian steps from the supermarket car park onto Whitchurch Road were also taped off.

PC Steve Wootton added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision and anyone who have may have seen the car involved; a black Audi TT which was travelling on the Shrewsbury bound carriageway, prior to the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage to support our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Steve Wootton on 01905 973369 or via email stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk