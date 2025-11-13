Last chance for youngsters to enter Shrewsbury Christmas Postcard Competition

Children aged under 11 are being asked to design this year’s official ‘Letters to Father Christmas’ postcard – the special card hundreds of children will use to post their Christmas wishes to Father Christmas in The Square this December.

Shrewsbury BID is encouraging all budding artists to put their creativity to the test and share their own Christmas-inspired designs. The competition is open to families, schools and clubs across the town.

Entries must be created on A5 paper, using traditional media – i.e. no digital artworks - say organisers – and should include an email address on the back so the winner can be contacted.

Submissions can be dropped off at Write Here on Shrewsbury’s High Street, or sent as a high-quality scan by email if families can’t make it in person.

All entries must be received by 4pm this Friday (November 14) before the elves take the submissions to the North Pole for Father Christmas to choose the winner.

The winning artist will receive a £50 Write Here voucher, and the magical opportunity to switch on the Christmas lights at the Darwin Centre as part of this year’s festive celebrations.

Their winning design will be printed on the official Letters to Father Christmas templates, used by children posting their letters throughout the Christmas season.

“Our Letters to Father Christmas post-box is a much-loved part of Shrewsbury’s Christmas build-up, and we’re excited to invite children to get creative and help make those letters to the North Pole look their best,” said Emma Molyneux, project lead at Shrewsbury BID.

“We’re delighted to support Shrewsbury BID with this lovely festive competition,” said Owen Johnson, manager of Write Here. “Christmas is such a magical time in Shrewsbury, and it’s wonderful to see young people getting creative and helping to bring that magic to life. We can’t wait to see the designs that come through our doors!”

For full details or any questions, families can contact info@shrewsburybid.co.uk.