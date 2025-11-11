Shrewsbury GP practice rated 'good' in CQC inspection

Marden Medical Practice on Sutton Road in Shrewsbury has been rated 'good' following an assessment from CQC inspectors in September.

The healthcare watchdog employs a four-point rating system: outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadequate.

During the assessment, inspectors found that people "were treated with kindness and compassion and were involved in their care and treatment".

Marden Medical Practice on Sutton Road in Shrewsbury has been rated 'good' following an assessment from CQC inspectors in September. Photo: Google

Inspectors commended the practice for being "clean and well-maintained" and said there were "enough staff with the right skills, qualifications and experience".

The recently published report also said the surgery was well-led and there was a "culture of continuous improvement".

It added: "Leaders and staff had a shared vision and culture based on listening, learning and trust.

"Leaders were visible, knowledgeable and supportive, helping staff develop in their roles.

"Staff felt supported to give feedback and were treated equally, free from bullying or harassment."

The report also stated that results reviewed from the NHS Friends and Family Test over the previous six months showed people were very satisfied with services.

Patient reported receiving a prompt, efficient and thorough service from helpful, knowledgeable, friendly and professional staff.

The full report is available to view online at: cqc.org.uk