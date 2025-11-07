Firefighters called to Shrewsbury primary school over radiator fire concern

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.36am reporting a fire at The Martin Wilson School & Early Years Centre on New Park Road.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station attended the scene. Firefighters used small gear and a thermal imaging camera to inspect the radiator and make sure the area was safe.

According to the fire service, crews discovered what was believed to be combustible material inside the radiator.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The school had concerns of a fire within a radiator. The fire crews used a thermal imaging camera and found suspected combustible material."

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 9.26am.