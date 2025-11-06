Police appeal after burglary at home in Shrewsbury

The burglary took place at a property in the Coton Hill area, between October 25 and November 3.

West Mercia Police said a white mountain bike was stolen during the burglary.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who has information about the incident to come forward.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We are appealing to Coton Hill community for information following a burglary at a home.

"Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquires? Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 22/101390/25.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."