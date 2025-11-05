Mature tree felled in Shrewsbury after causing damage to nearby home

Residents on Amber Hill in Shrewsbury noticed the felling of the large tree, which stood on Shropshire Council-owned land, on Tuesday morning.

The council said the tree had been identified as a causal or contributory factor in root-induced subsidence affecting a neighbouring property.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, one resident questioned whether there had been any public consultation on the matter. However, the council said it had been notified of the intention to remove the tree on October 21, with a notice posted on October 24 explaining the reasons for the work.

A mature tree (pictured) has been removed from a neighbourhood in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Given its size, the tree was estimated to be between 80 to 100 years old, and the council confirmed that a replacement tree has been planted in its place.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: "An application to fell this tree was approved in January 2024 - subject to a suitable replacement tree being planted. The council was only notified on October 21 of the intention to remove the tree, and a notice was posted on the tree on October 24, explaining the reasons for the work and that it was being done with the necessary permission.

"This tree was removed as it was shown to be a causal or contributory factor to root-induced subsidence damage to a nearby house.

"It was part of a group of protected trees at the location, but the household insurance company provided the necessary level of evidence (including soil analysis, root identification, crack monitoring and levels monitoring) to demonstrate that it was causing subsidence and to support their application to remove the tree.

"As this tree is not on highways land it is exempt from the ‘Duty to Consult’, as introduced in December 2023 under the Environment Act 2021."

One local resident told the Shropshire Star: "It’s a big shame that the tree has gone. It will be missed, we have a local infestation of squirrels, and they've been taking acorns from it. It will be missed by them too."