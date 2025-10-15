New Memorandum of Understanding agreement paves the way for Shrewsbury Town Council to take on more local services

Shropshire Council says the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a significant step forward in partnership working between the two authorities and sets out a shared commitment to deliver more efficient, locally focused services for residents.

Under the agreement, some services will be devolved or delegated to the town council, giving it greater flexibility to tailor delivery to local needs. The framework also aims to improve coordination between the councils and ensure decisions are made closer to the communities they affect.

Shropshire Council said the MoU acknowledges the importance of trust, autonomy, and accountability in shaping local services, and builds on Shrewsbury Town Council’s experience since local government reorganisation in 2009 - including managing assets such as horticultural and countryside land.

Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council (left) with Alex Wagner, Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: "This agreement is an important milestone for Shrewsbury. It demonstrates our shared ambition with Shropshire Council to deliver high-quality, locally responsive services for our residents.

"We believe in genuine partnership - one that empowers the town council to shape services that reflect the unique needs of our community, while ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the process."

The first stage of the partnership will focus on street cleaning initiatives as part of a pilot scheme, with the potential to expand into other service areas in the future.

Both councils have agreed to provide dedicated project management support and establish clear communication channels to oversee delivery.

Alex Wagner, Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council, added: "We welcome this framework as a constructive step towards more effective local governance. Collaboration, mutual trust, and timely decision-making will be key to ensuring that the outcomes truly benefit our collective residents."