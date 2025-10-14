Severn Hospice’s team of art and creative therapy specialists help patients process their emotions and experiences by expressing it in art and the therapeutic benefits this brings are being celebrated in an exhibition showcasing how creativity and self-expression support patients.

Severn Hospice’s Journeys Through Art will feature a diverse collection of works from patients, highlighting personal journeys and stories captured during art therapy sessions.

The exhibition takes place from 7pm to 9pm on November 10, at the hospice’s Bicton Heath site in Shrewsbury, featuring more than 30 pieces created as part of the hospice’s Day Services community care.

Holly Dyer, Severn Hospice Art Therapist.

Visitors can explore an array of paintings, sketches and mixed-media works, each reflecting a patient’s experiences, emotions and discoveries throughout their therapeutic sessions.

In addition to patients’ work, local artists will also be exhibiting and selling their creations, offering visitors a wide variety of styles and media to enjoy.

Becky Richardson, director of care at the hospice, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to host this special event and want to make it an annual feature in our calendar. Journeys Through Art is so much more than an exhibition; it is an opportunity to raise awareness of our wonderful day services and how we support our patients beyond the clinical care people might expect from a hospice.

“Art therapy isn’t about the final piece, although I must say all exhibition pieces are particularly good —it's about exploring emotions and processing challenges through art materials, in a supportive environment. Seeing patients’ journeys reflected in their artwork is always inspiring."

The exhibition will be hosted at the Severn Hospice Community Service Centre, where visitors can also explore the creative spaces where patients engage in art and other therapeutic activities.

"Opening our doors to the community is a great way for us to share this aspect of our caring services and help break down barriers about hospices and hospice buildings. It allows visitors to find out about the creativity and care happening at the hospice beyond the clinical," added Becky. "We can’t wait to see you all there where you can enjoy the exhibition over cheese and wine!”

Tickets cost £7.50 per person, which includes entry to the exhibition, cheese and wine.

They are available by emailing donnag@severnhospice.org.uk or calling 01743 236565.

All proceeds from ticket sales and a portion of artwork sales support Severn Hospice.