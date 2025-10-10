Former international rugby referee Nigel Owens is star guest to open new office building in Shrewsbury

Nigel Owens joined members of the Shropshire business community to celebrate the launch of a new office development at Morris Property’s Stadium Point Business Park.

Owens, one of rugby’s most respected officials, officially cut the ribbon on the 4,960 sq ft Grade A office building before delivering an inspirational talk about his career and life experiences to guests from across the county’s commercial sector.

The event - which included a gastro breakfast provided by Wild Street Kitchen - marked a key milestone for Morris Property, that has now completed the first six commercial units at the 28-acre site. The newly launched office building is the first of four set to be completed in Zone One of the business park.

Pictured (left to right): Morris Property Director Chris Morris, Liz Lowe, Morris Property Head of Development, Nigel Owens MBE and Toby Shaw, Towler Shaw Roberts.

Designed with sustainability and flexibility in mind, the new office features floor-to-ceiling glazing, sensor-controlled LED lighting, solar panels, EV charging points, and its own dedicated parking area. Morris Property said the two-storey building’s modern design also allows occupiers to tailor the internal layout to suit their business needs.

Liz Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property, said the event was an opportunity to showcase progress on what is the company’s largest commercial scheme to date.

She said: "Here at Stadium Point we like to host events to share our progress on the business park. As well as being a great networking opportunity, it allows agents and the wider business community to see for themselves the kind of environment and sustainable units we are creating here.

"It was about showcasing the look and feel of the office buildings we intend to develop, with bright, spacious, high spec finishes and seeing this unit’s prominent position at the entrance to the park - as well as enjoying the fascinating talk from Nigel.

"As an organisation we are committed to building a greener future for tenants and next Spring’s planting season will see us commencing the landscaped areas which, once complete, will cover 7,500m2 here at Stadium Point."

Stadium Point’s sole agent, Toby Shaw from TSR added: "We are delighted to have already welcomed a number of new owner occupiers to Stadium Point, some local and regional businesses who have chosen the Park, attracted by its innovative features and prime location.

"Feedback from our new occupiers reinforces the fact that businesses are looking for flexible, high quality units which can be tailored exactly to a client’s spec. Plus, being situated here on the south side of Shrewsbury, this location offers easy access to the road network as well as close proximity to many leisure and shopping facilities."