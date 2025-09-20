Shrewsbury antiques and coffee morning raises £500 for charity - and uncovers some valuable gems

Halls Fine Art hosted the event, which combined antiques valuations with coffee, cakes, a raffle and tombola stall at the company’s headquarters at Battlefield, Shrewsbury.

The annual event, which raised around £500, was organised by Halls Fine Art in partnership with volunteers from Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group.

Many of the visitors took the opportunity to view lots to be sold in Halls Fine Art’s silver, jewellery and watches auction next Wednesday, September 10. Official viewing days are Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 4pm.

Alexander Clement valuing watches.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s silver and jewellery specialist, is following up a lead to a painting potentially worth up to £20,000 after being shown a photograph of it by the owner who supported the event. She also took in for sale items of silver and jewellery.

Alexander Clement, watches and Asian art specialist and senior general valuer, valued a collection of 18th and 19th century, pair case pocket watches valued at up to £300 and Moorcroft pottery at the same value. He also valued a 9ct gold albert at up to £1,500.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley valuing a vase.

“A lot of people came in for coffee and cake to support Macmillan Cancer Support and we also carried out a number of valuations, with a number of interesting leads to follow up,” said Alexander. “It was an enjoyable event for a very worthy cause.”

Gill Eleftheriou, from Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group, said: “The staff at Halls are always so welcoming and supportive, and created a lovely atmosphere in the room for the event.

Irene Rennie, Alexander Clement, Gill Eleftheriou, Carole Green, Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Chris Bowen and Adrian Bowen from Halls Fine Art and Shrewsbury Macmillan Cancer Support Fundraising Group.

“Some people came to have antiques valued while others came for coffee, cake and a chat and left generous donations. It was a successful event.”

All the proceeds will remain in Shropshire to support local people affected by cancer with much-needed medical, emotional, financial and practical assistance.

During 2024, Shropshire Macmillan Cancer Support funded an additional oncology breast cancer nurse at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, supported more than 1,000 people through a support line and provided 277 grants to people living with cancer.