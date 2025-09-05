Severn Trent apologises for water supply disruption in Shrewsbury after burst pipe

Customers in the SY1 postcode area of Shrewsbury (northern and central areas) have reported experiencing no supply, low pressure, and discoloured water.

Severn Trent said this was due to a burst water pipe on Alberbury Road.

Engineers rushed to the scene to begin urgent repair work.

A post at 1.09pm said: "We’d like to apologise to those no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water supply in the SY1 area of Shrewsbury this afternoon. Our teams are on site working to repair this as soon as possible.

"Whilst the repair continues, we also have teams in the area working to restore the water supply by moving water around our network. As a result, you may experience lower water pressure and/or discoloured water as the supply returns.

"This is nothing to worry about and as our works progress your water supply will return to normal. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing and thank you for your patience during this time."

Later, shortly after 4pm today, Severn Trent confirmed that repairs were still ongoing, but said it was confident that no customers were without water.

"We're pleased to let you know that although we continue to work on repairing the burst water pipe, we're confident no customers should be experiencing any supply interruptions," an update said.