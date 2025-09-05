'My ancestor was drowned as a witch in Shrewsbury 400 years ago - now I've travelled 4,000 miles to pay my respects'

Four thousand miles and a family story going back nearly 400 years had brought Bill and wife Landi from Florida to this quiet spot in Shrewsbury, the last resting place of his nine-times grandmother Kathryn Garner who was tried as a witch in 17th century Shropshire.

"I don't know exactly where Kathryn is buried, but she is thirsty. She needs a drink," he said.

And Bill had come prepared with a flask of specially chosen bourbon from a Texas distillery. Choosing a suitable grassy spot, he poured a little of the bourbon on the sacred ground before taking a sip from the flask in a toast to her memory.

Here, have a drink... Bill gives his forebear Kathryn, who was falsely accused of being a witch, a taste of Texas bourbon

The story goes that Katherine, Kathryn, or Katharn - spellings are inconsistent - was tried for witchcraft in 1636. This involved tying her up and throwing her in water.

"Because she drowned, proving her innocence, she was buried in Christian ground and I thought it would have had to be at St Chad's because that's where her son John was christened."