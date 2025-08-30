Fire crews rescue kitten trapped behind water heater
Fire crews completed an an early-morning kitten rescue in Shrewsbury.
Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to help after being alerted to the cat's predicament shortly before 7.30am today - Saturday, August 30.
One crew was sent to the location at Campbell Close on Bell Lane in Shrewsbury.
On arrival they found the kitten stuck behind a water heater.
The crew was able to use small gear tools to rescue the cat who was released by 8am.