Fire crews rescue kitten trapped behind water heater

Fire crews completed an an early-morning kitten rescue in Shrewsbury.

By Dominic Robertson
Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to help after being alerted to the cat's predicament shortly before 7.30am today - Saturday, August 30.

One crew was sent to the location at Campbell Close on Bell Lane in Shrewsbury.

On arrival they found the kitten stuck behind a water heater.

The crew was able to use small gear tools to rescue the cat who was released by 8am.

