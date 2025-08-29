Around 30 flags were fixed on lamp posts in Mount Pleasant Road over the weekend.

The move comes as flags have been put up in villages, towns and cities across the country in recent days and weeks.

Others have also been painting red crosses on roundabouts - intended to take on the appearance of the St George's Cross.

British and English flags have been unfurled on lamp posts in Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury

The developments have been framed as a patriotic act by those raising the flags, but others say the movement has a darker anti-immigration undercurrent.

Shrewsbury's Green Party has called for the flags in the town to be taken down, with its leader Julian Dean describing the movement as "anti-democratic" and saying "many feel worried and intimidated by their presence".

Dawn Husemann, leader of Shropshire Council's opposition Reform Group, has hit back at the comments, describing the Green Party as "out of touch".

Dawn Husemann.

She said: "The Shropshire Reform Group wholeheartedly condemn Councillor Dean's recent statement, whereby he condemned the flying of the national flags of England and the United Kingdom, whilst simultaneously supporting the flags of the Green Party's favoured special interest groups.

"No consultation with local communities is required as these are the flags of the English and United Kingdom communities as a whole."

She added: "The fact that Councillor Dean claims that 'many feel worried and intimidated' shows how out of touch his party is with the British people.

"To be clear, a proud, patriotic people should be supported in flying their national flags, as is the norm in almost any other country.

"If individuals have issues with this, they are the outliers and while they are of course entitled to their opinions, they are not entitled to impose such left-field opinions on the majority.

"Finally, we condemn as utterly irresponsible his scaremongering comparisons with the sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland, an entirely different situation resulting from the partition of Ireland.

"This is a United Kingdom and will remain so if irresponsible parties seeking to sow dissent are consistently called out for doing so."

Councillor Dean had said: "The Shrewsbury Green Party is calling for an end to the intimidatory campaign of flying unauthorised flags in the town.

Councillor Julian Dean in front of a Union Jack flag. He described the raising of flags on lamp posts in Shrewsbury as part of an "intimidatory campaign".

“Individuals and organisations have every right to fly flags on their property to demonstrate their beliefs, whether these are related to nationhood, to solidarity with Palestinians or support for LGBT+ rights.

“But imposing flags along main residential streets in Shrewsbury without consultation or any sort of agreement with communities is anti-democratic.

“It imposes a particular version of supposed patriotism on everyone else – a version more often seen in Northern Ireland where it undoubtedly symbolises dangerously divided communities.

“Whatever the intentions of those putting up these flags, it is clear that many feel worried and intimidated by their presence – especially given the far-right origins of the 'Operation Raise the Colours' campaign.”

He added: “It’s not good enough for Shropshire Council to choose to turn a blind eye to the unauthorised use of lampposts as flagpoles, especially given the tensions these flags are creating in communities.

“In a democracy we defend the rights of both majorities and minorities. Shropshire Council must stand up for those who feel under threat by making it clear that the imposition of flags in this way is not acceptable.

“Council leaders should make a clear statement that they support everyone's right to live without feeling intimidated or excluded, and that they will take the opportunity to remove unauthorised flags when it's safe to do so.”

Shropshire Council’s new Liberal Democrat leadership said it would not go out of its way to “police people” putting up flags on lampposts and local authority property unless there were safety issues.