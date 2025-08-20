Bike4Life 2025 raises 'incredible' £118,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance

The 13th annual Bike4Life event saw 3,000 motorbikes head along the M54 motorway in a spectacular 26-mile ride out from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to Weston Park in Shifnal.

The event has raised more than £118k for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which will go on to fund 36 air ambulance and 40 critical care car missions.

In the last year, the life-saving charity has carried out 129 missions involving seriously injured bikers, which works out to an average of more than two a week.

Bike4Life 2025

Thanking the biking community, the charity has also revealed the date of next year's Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, which will take place on Sunday, May 17 2026.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Bike4Life is a key fundraising event in our calendar, and since it began in 2010, has raised over £950,000 to fund our critical lifesaving missions.

Bike4Life 2025. Crowds watched the convoy from the Ercall Lane bridge over the M54

“We’re so grateful for the support and every penny raised helps bring our advanced care to those in critical need at the scene of an accident. We are looking forward to seeing everyone once again next year.”

Ed Bevis, commercial director for the main event sponsor, The Bike Insurer, said: "This was our third year sponsoring the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival.

"Each year we’re amazed by the generosity, dedication, and passion of the biker community. The incredible sum raised will make a huge difference to the charity”.

To follow updates on the next Bike4Life event visit bike4lifefest.com and search ‘Bike4LifeFest’ on Facebook and Twitter.