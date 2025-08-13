Quarry's historic blue gates celebrated after refurbishment for Shrewsbury landmarks

The gates, which stand at the main entrance to the park, next to Quarry Lodge, were officially unveiled at a ceremony today (August 13).

Commissioned by Shrewsbury Town Council, the project was delivered by Shuker Building & Development in collaboration with Reynolds Conservation, with specialist input from BJSE Consulting Structural Engineers, Barr and Grosvenor Foundry, Chris Garvey of GFS Restoration Ltd, and local signwriters Richard and Andrea on behalf of GFS Restoration Ltd.

As a Grade II-listed structure, the gates required careful restoration to preserve their historic value and structural integrity.

The central gates and post, weighing more than 1.6 tonnes, were first lifted and transported to Chris Garvey for sandblasting, before being moved to Barr and Grosvenor in Wolverhampton – one of the UK’s leading cast iron foundries – where traditional repairs were carried out using methods faithful to those employed more than two centuries ago.

They were then returned to Chris for the application of a modern, high-tech, protective paint system.

Shrewsbury's mayor Alex Wagner reopened the Quarry gates after a refurbishment project carried out by Shukers. Photo: Tim Sturgess

To complete the restoration, the posts and gate posts were reinstalled using molten lead – a heritage technique rarely used in contemporary construction – restoring both strength and authenticity.

Finally, skilled local signwriters applied the finishing hand-painted details.

Shrewsbury's mayor Alex Wagner reopened the Quarry gates after a refurbishment project carried out by Shukers. Photo: Tim Sturgess

The remaining side gates were sandblasted, repaired and repainted on site.

The grand reveal took place at 1pm today, with Shrewsbury's mayor, Councillor Alex Wagner, cutting a ceremonial ribbon to mark the completion of the project.

He was joined by representatives from Shrewsbury Town Council, Shuker Building & Development, Reynolds Conservation, and the wider project team.

Shrewsbury's mayor Alex Wagner reopened the Quarry gates after a refurbishment project carried out by Shukers. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Speaking at the event, Stuart Farmer, representing Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “The Quarry Gates are an important part of Shrewsbury’s history, and it has been a privilege to work with such talented specialists to bring them back to their former splendour.

"Every stage of the project was handled with care, skill and attention to detail, ensuring their character and craftsmanship will be appreciated for many years to come.”

The Quarry Gates were originally constructed in 1881 by Shrewsbury Horticultural Society and cast at Coalbrookdale.

They feature central double gates and side gates, with ornate traceried panels and roundels, showcasing skilled craftmanship in cash and wrought iron.